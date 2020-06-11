Emma Njoku

Young Women Christian Association (YWCA), an interdenominational and non-governmental organisation, has advocated capital punishment for rapists.

President of the association, Mrs. Temilade Gbolahan, made the call, yesterday, during a protest march in Lagos against rising cases of rape and other forms of domestic violence.

“YWCA is not just worried about the increasing incidents of sexual and domestic violence against women and girls in our society, we are also afraid of the precarious situation. Girls and women deserve respect and protection from domestic and sexual violence…We’re calling on the government to declare capital punishment against rapists. Acts of sexual harassment is rampant nowadays. If it is not herdsmen, it will be kidnappers. Our girls and women are most vulnerable in all of these. YWCA of Nigeria says enough is enough,” Gbolahan said.

Immediate past president of the association, Lady Chikwue Ochiagha, charged women to always speak out against rape and other forms of domestic violence.

“We are here today because any crime against one woman is a crime against all women. For that reason, we are standing in gap for all women in the world, particularly, Nigerian women. We are calling on the government to fulfil their election campaign promise of protecting life and property of citizens. That is the primary responsibility of the government. Women’s lives matter. We are also calling on women to speak out against any act of rape and violation of women rights. Any conspiracy of silence is not acceptable,” Ochiagha said.