Maduka Nweke

Zidora Aid Foundation (ZAF) has taken its charity works a notch higher with its recent empowerment programme organised for widows and orphans in Ukpor, Anambra State.

Worried by the hardship faced by widows and orphans in the society, ZAF said its intention is to empower widows and orphans in some communities in Lagos and Anambra states with free medical treatment and foodstuff.

ZAF founder, Dr. Arinze Madueke, who turned 34 years old recently, noted that the foundation was set up to empower women, especially widows in Nigeria.

The foundation, which is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Zidora Group, lived up to its tradition of giving succour to the less-privileged during the yuletide. Apart from distributing bags of rice, vegetable oil, cartons of noodles and lots more during the festive period, the foundation went a step further by providing a befitting shelter for a homeless widow in Anambra State.

The widow who hails from Ukpor Anambra State had been living in a dilapidated house for years until the foundation decided to come to her rescue after she tried to getting assistance from other rich people in her community without success. The young medical doctor cum philanthropist was attracted by the ramshackle state of the house and did not believe a human being should be residing in such a place in this modern age.

According to Dr. Madueke, “I embarked on all these to alleviate the sufferings and pains people go through in our society. I know what it means for someone to be homeless or to live in a house with leaking roof. Wealth would be meaningless if it cannot be used to better the lives of the needy around me.