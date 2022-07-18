From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Zamfara State Government has approved the immediate suspension of the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto Emirate, Aliyu Marafa.

His suspension,Monday, followed his alleged turbaning of a notorious bandit, Adamu Alliero Yankuzo as the Sarkin Fulani (King of the Fulani) of his Emirate.

The ceremony was held in style in Tsafe town in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state on Saturday

A statement signed by Kabiru Balarabe Sardauna, the Secretary, Zamfara State Government directed the District Head of Yandoto District, Mahe Garba Marafa to take immediate charge of the affairs of the Emirate in the meantime.

While disassociating itself from the alleged turbaning exercise, the statement disclosed that the state governor had already appointed a Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the suspended Emir.

The Committee ,chaired by Yahaya Gora, is composed of Yahaya Mohd Kanoma,. Muhd Umar B/Magaji, Lawal Abubakar Zannah Isa and Muhd Moriki while Barrister Musa Garba would serve as its Secretary

it would be recalled that the suspended Emir had turbaned the wanted criminal on Saturday in a lavish ceremony that immediately sparked off concerns given the background of the turbaned terrorist.

Media accounts indicated that Adamu Alliero Yankuzo and his gang was largely responsible for a number of killings, kidnappings and destruction of lives and properties in both Zamfara and Katsina States, a result of which the police Command, in Katsina State, two years ago, placed a bounty of N5 million on his head.