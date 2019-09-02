Crystal Palace attacker, Wilfried Zaha is on standby for a move to PSG.

The Mirror said Zaha will find out in the next 36 hours if a dream move to PSG materialises or not.

The Ivory Coast winger has been linked with Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal amongst others over the summer and now it’s the turn of the French giants.

They were tipped with a £100m bid for Zaha a week ago and interest remains, despite the fact Neymar will not be leaving Paris this week.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said last week, “We are lucky to have him. But if that top club comes along and the money is right, he is an extraordinary talent and it is going to be very difficult for us.”