FC Porto have dismissed reports that they have been banned by world football governing body FIFA for not paying train- ing compensation to a Nigerian club in respect of defender Zaidu Sanusi.

Media reports in Portugal suggested Porto have been banned by FIFA from the transfer market after they failed to pay Jega United $42,500 being their share of training compensation in the develop- ment of Zaidu.

However, the Portuguese giants have since denied this.

“It is not true that FC Porto have been banned from transferring players and it is also not true that FC Porto owe Jega United from Nigeria,” Porto reacted in a statement.

“FC Porto never knew of the existence of this club, let alone be aware of a training compensation by that club in respect of the player Zaidu.

“When we were notified, we made the payment.”

Zaidu signed for Porto in the summer of 2019 from another Portuguese club Santa Clara.