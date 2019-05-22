Junior international, Lukman Halilu Zakari maintains his rich vein of form in the Latvian Virsliga at the weekend and was named in the Team-of-the Week for the second consecutive times.

The 20-year-old, who was at the heart of the Golden Eaglets’ defence, when Nigeria won her record fifth FIFA U-17 World Cup title four years ago in Chile, had been on the roll with FK Metta and actually scored the brace in the 2-2 draw against top of the table team, FK Rigas Futbola Skola (RFS).

“I am extremely happy about being picked in the Team-of-the Week for the second time in two weeks,” explained Zakari, who is often called Chakwa05 by his admirers. “So far, I have played 12 consecutive matches in the Virsliga and was picked in the Team-of-the Week for the first time after our 2-1 over Ventspils two weeks ago; I was also picked after the 2-2 draw against FK RFS last weekend.”

Though Chakwa means ‘someone who makes dreadlocks’ in his native Hausa dialect, Zakari explained he had since transformed that to Chakwa05 to reflect his defensive qualities on the field of play, adding his current form with FK Metta would bolster his confidence.

“My two goals against FK RFS were good goals and it makes me to feel I can do more,” noted Zakari a great fan of Bayern Munich and German Machine’s central defender, Mats Hummels. “I am really enjoying my football here with FK Metta and my confidence level is growing day-by-day; I’m hoping to achieve something big in the nearest future.”