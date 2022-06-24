From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An Islamic organization, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, yesterday distributed cheques and other financial support to the widows in Osun State.

The gesture, according to the Osun State Coordinator of the Foundation, Mrs Monsuroh Adewale, was in commemoration of World Widow Day celebrated on Thursday.

She decried the neglect and lack of care by the people and organizations for the plight of widows and the aged in society.

Adewale who expressed displeasure over the meagre contribution of the rich to the upliftment of widows lamented that efforts of the foundation were not meaningfully supported by the rich.

She explained that the foundation has not been receiving commendable donations despite the number of demands from widows and senior citizens.

According to her, the foundation is involved in the distribution of Zakat-ul-Fitr collected from the rich to the downtrodden in the society, Ramadan giveaways, and Ileya gifts, among others.

“As Eid-el-Adha is coming. We will rally the rich to give to the poor, monies we can gather shall be used to purchase rams for the poor,” she added.