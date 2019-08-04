Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has assured the people of the state of free movement as Shiite leader Ibraheem Zakzaky faces court on Monday, August 5, alongside his wife to seek bail for medical leave.

According to Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, “the Kaduna High Court has fixed ruling on Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky’s application for medical leave for tomorrow, Monday, 5th August 2019.

“As usual, appropriate security arrangements have been made to protect citizens and uphold law and order across the city. Therefore, the Kaduna State government has assured residents that they can go about their lawful business as their freedom of movement is guaranteed.

“Citizens should ignore the scaremongering by certain interests. As they have done at previous hearings of the El-Zakzaky matter, security deployments will preserve calm in the city, secure citizens and protect their right to free movement.

“Therefore, citizens should go about their legitimate business and conduct their lawful activities without any hindrance.”