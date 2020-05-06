Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

A visitor to Zambezi Crescent, Maitama in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would simply mistake it for a car shop or a car assembly. But it is a thoroughfare to more than 10 fundamental institutions in the country. Such institutions include, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ministry of Power, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Others are Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) office, Union Bank, First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Toyota among other offices.

Although some of these structures are government institutions, they did not conform to the National Building Code, which, not only stated the need for parking spaces or lots, also specified the size of the facility.

According to the code, a parking facility shall be 9 feet wide and 18 feet long and parking spaces within enclosed garages shall have an interior dimension of at least 10 feet wide and 20 feet long.

“The minimum size of a compact parking space shall be 8 feet wide and 16 feet long.

Driveways providing access to parking facilities shall have the following dimensions:

Non-residential Uses

When fire apparatus access is required, the minimum driveway width shall be 20 feet for one-way traffic and 24- feet for two-way traffic. Otherwise, the minimum driveway width for a one-way driveway shall be 14 feet. Where one-way drives exist, directional signs and arrows shall be provided.

Residential Uses (Two Units or Less). The minimum width shall be 12 feet.

Residential Use (Three to five units). When fire apparatus access is required, the minimum driveway width shall be 20 feet for one-way traffic and 24- feet for two-way traffic. Otherwise the minimum width for a driveway shall be 20 feet.

Residential Uses (More than five units). The minimum width shall be 20 feet for one-way traffic and 24- feet for two-way traffic. Where one-way drives exist, directional signs and arrows shall be provided.

Limit on residential driveways

For all residential uses, the driveway must lead directly to a garage, carport or other approved parking facility. The number of permitted driveways shall be one per 50 feet of lot frontage, or fraction thereof, not to exceed a total of two driveways. For circular driveways, 100 feet of frontage is required.

Paving. All required parking spaces, recreational vehicle storage areas, material storage areas and associated driveways shall be paved in accordance with the design and construction specifications established by the city engineer.

Parking space delineation.

All required vehicle parking spaces shall be clearly marked with paint or other easily distinguishable material.

Access and manoeuvring.

Safe and adequate ingress and egress shall be provided to and from a street, highway or alley. Egress on to a public street shall be in a forward direction with manoeuvring permitted in the public right-of-way.

Residential projects requiring four or less parking spaces may manoeuvre on local streets when no impact on public safety is determined by the director of public works.

Any required garage, carport or parking space located more than 100 feet from the street or highway from which access is taken, and served by a driveway or aisle less than 20 feet wide, shall have an adjacent vehicle turnaround area.

Lighting

Lighting of outdoor parking areas shall be designed and maintained in a manner to prevent glare or direct illumination from intruding into any adjacent residential zone. A minimum of one foot candle of illumination shall be provided throughout the parking area, including all drive aisles and pedestrian paths of travel. Light standards shall conform to design specifications as determined by the director of public works. Lighting shall be consistent with the requirements established by Riverside County to reduce impacts upon the Mount Palomar Observatory.

Drainage

All areas used for the movement, parking, loading of vehicles shall be graded to convey surface water consistent with the water quality management plan requirements (if applicable). Drainage shall not be permitted across the surface of walkways or driveways” the document, said.