The Zambian Government, on Friday said it had stepped up efforts to help more than 250 families, displaced by flash floods, in the eastern district of Mambwe.

The government said it had mobilised resources such as food, tents and medical supplies to help the families.

Flash floods, following heavy rains in recent days, have displaced the residents while crops have been submerged in water.

Olipa Phiri, Minister in the Office of the Vice-President which also deals with disasters, said an assessment had revealed that many houses have collapsed and that people have no shelter.

She said that the government had since mobilised food and 147 tents for the affected families.

“Looking at the situation, the rains are expected to continue, and as a government, we are ready to handle the situation to help the affected families,’’ she said.

According to Phiri, the affected families were currently being kept at a local school but noted that the families will be moved to higher ground as schools will soon open. (Xinhua/NAN)