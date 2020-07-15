Zambia’s biggest public university has announced plans to discover home-grown low-cost cures for the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said on Wednesday.

This is according to a release posted on the university’s Facebook page.

The University of Zambia (UNZA) said it has constituted a team of experts that includes medicinal chemists, drug discovery scientists, virologists, and botanists among others to undertake the exercise.

The consortium of experts will be exploring Zambian traditional medicines or plants and clinically-established drugs in the Zambian formulary as potential treatments for COIVID-19,

Zambia has not been spared from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the southern African nation so far having recorded 1,895 cases and 42 deaths. (Xinhua/NAN)