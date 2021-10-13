From Fred Itua, Abuja

Zambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Slmn Samuel Jere, has revealed that his country is willing to assist Nigeria in tackling insecurity ravaging different parts of the country.

The High Commissioner said Nigeria played a key role in liberating their colleagues in the Republic of South Africa, adding that it was time to repay the good gesture.

He spoke in Abuja during a press conference, ahead of an international peace concert, to be organised by the Asokoro Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Abuja.

He said a renown gospel music group from Zambia, The Jasper Sea, is expected to minister, alongside a host of talented gospel music groups across Nigeria.

Jere said: “If you remember at the time of fighting for the liberation of South Africa, Nigeria joined the southern African countries and they became one of the five frontline states in enhancing a peaceful coexistence in South Africa.

“It is for this reason that the Seventh-Day Adventist Church has come up with a brilliant method of enhancing peace and, to this effect, Zambia would want to identify ourselves with the adventist church. Because our brothers and sisters in Nigeria who are grappling with insecurity, “Zambia cannot stand idle and watch our brothers and sisters in Nigeria being faced with acts of terrorism.

“You must be aware that the Zambian government has a new leader. This government has come up with a new approach. As small as Zambian is, we have a beautiful training programme.

“As I am talking to you now, we have different countries starting from India and different parts of Africa that are in Zambia, training to perfect our acts of fighting terrorism and insurgency.

“On the basis of that, Zambia stands ready to partner Nigeria and fight crimes.

“There are areas of comparative advantage like fighting fraud, investigating it that Nigeria is strong.

“Zambia also has an area of advantage that Nigeria will be interested in, and it is in that area that Zambia wants to join Nigeria through the peace convert.”

