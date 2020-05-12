Zambia on Tuesday reported 174 new COVID-19 cases.

About 338 samples were assessed on May 9 and May 10 in the country.

The new cases were recorded in different parts of the country, including a border town with Tanzania which has become the country’s epicentre.

The cases include 66 truck drivers and Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya, said the government will increase collaboration with other neighbouring countries to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The government, he said, will not close all borders following increased cases of truck drivers but will intensify screening and tests for the drivers.

The country has reported 441 cases, 117 recoveries and 7 deaths. (Xinhua/NAN)