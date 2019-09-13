Two Zambians who have contributed positively to the growth and development of music and dance in their country will this weekend take centre stage on Glo-sponsored African Voices Changemakers series currently running on Cable News Network (CNN).

The guests include Taonga Tembo and Mwila Musonda. The programme comes up on DSTV on Friday at 8.30 a.m. and on Saturday at 11.30 p.m., 4.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. The repeat broadcasts will come up on Sunday at 4.00 a.m., 8.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m., with more repeats on Monday and Tuesday at 4.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. respectively. Taonga Tembo founded Barefeet Theatre where she teaches kids the art of dancing, a platform she is using to give back to her society. The theatre is equipped with a studio where the kids are taught dance techniques and rudiments of body movements, thus giving them opportunity to develop their talents. A cinematographer, director and producer, Tembo’s ambition is to reach and develop more Zambian kids with her chosen passion.

The second guest is 32-year-old Mwila Musonda, popularly known as Slapdee. He grew up under the guidance of his auntie; having lost his parents at infancy.