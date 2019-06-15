Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

At least ten (10) political parties in Zamfara state have condemned the petition by Action Peoples Party (APP) seeking for the nullification of governor Bello Mohammed of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emergence as the governor.

The 10 political parties which includes AD, PRP, SDP, ID, HD, ASD, MMN, NAC, KOWA and FRESH who took part in the March 9, governorship election in the state described the petition by the APP governorship candidate, Zayyanu Haske as selfish and against the Will of God.

Speaking on behalf of the 10 parties, the state Chairman, Alliance for Democracy (AD), Alhaji Musa Maimai said they are not part of the petition because it lacks merit and bemoaned the action of the APP candidate whom he he said is carrying out a blind opposition which is not right.

