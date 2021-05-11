From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The insinuations by some politicians that if Zamfara state governor Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle defects from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to another party he will automatically lose his governorship seat as been described as a mere propaganda and a sign of defeat.

This clarification was made by the former national secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi on Monday while addressing journalists and others during the breaking of Ramadan Fast sponsored by him at his residence in Gusau the Zamfara state capital.

Shinkafi who is a close ally of the governor said no section or part of the 1999 constitution stipulates that if Matawalle who contested the 2019 governorship election on the platform of the PDP leaves the PDP and joins another party he will automatically lose his position as the governor of Zamfara state.

“No part of the Nigerian constitution states that if a governor changes party he will automatically lose his position.

“Why are they afraid of Matawalle joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) if they don’t have skeletons in their cupboards.

“If Matawalle want to join the APC, he is free to do so because it is his right to decide the association he want to belong to as provided in the Nigerian constitution,” he said

Shinkafi lampooned the APC stalwarts in the state making the wrong insinuations describing them as lilly livered and disgruntled politicians who are out to cause confusion so as to remain relevant in the state.

“If Matawalle decides to join the APC today, many of us will follow him to the APC in solidarity.

“If you are afraid of Matawalle becoming the party leader, leave the APC and stop taking the people of Zamfara for a ride,” he said.

Shinkafi warned those causing political upheavals in the state to stop and have a rethink as Zamfara remains their only home.

“In whatever I do Zamfara state is my number one political party and as a staunch politician I will do everything to protect and defend my party.

“We should join hand with Matawalle who Allah Has bestowed with leadership of Zamfara to make the state greatest in the country and not by planing or wreaking havoc in the state,” he said.

The former APGA national scribe called on those who loves the state across the political divides to continue to pray particularly during the month of Ramadan for an end to the insecurity in the state and country.

“We should not be blinded by our selfish political reasons to think that insecurity was brought by Matawalle, we should continue to pray and support all efforts by the state government to curb banditry and other crimes in the state,” he advised.