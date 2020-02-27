A total of 41 All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains from Talata-Mafara local government area of Zamfara state on Thursday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Talata-Mafara is the local government area of the immediate past governor and APC leader in the state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

Dr. Sha’aya Shehu led the defectors alongside and the state PDP leadership to Governor Bello Matawalle at the Government House, Gusau.

According to him, the team: “consists of 41 political leaders who command respect across the local government area and have political structure in place.”

Shehu said their decision to join the PDP was borne out of their careful study of the Matawalle-led administration, especially on how the governor tackled insecurity and restored peace in the state within the first 100 days in office.

Dr. Shehu also commended the governor for his laudable programmes and projects being executed across the state.

NAN also reports that other speakers of the group who include Alhaji Bello Wadata, Alhaji Abubakar Take-Tsaba, Alhaji Bello Gwaram and Alhaji Armaya’u Ahmad, extolled the positive virtues of Matawalle’s administration and promised to give their total support to the government.