From Friday Olokor, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action in the release of the over 300 students abducted at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

While calling on the security agencies to immediately rescue the female students alive and unharmed, YOWICAN asked the Presidency to hasten the releasing of Pastor Bulus Yakuru who has been in Boko Haram captivity since Christmas Eve in Borno State.

The Spokesperson of Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu said, a total of 317 students were kidnapped.

He said, “The Zamfara State Police Command in collaboration with the military have commenced a joint search and rescue operations with a view to rescuing the 317 students kidnapped by the armed bandits in Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe.”

But YOWICAN in a statement yesterday, by its National Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, called on the President Buhari to find a lasting solution to the security challenges malady “before we are all consumed by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.”

He said: “The abduction of students in Government Girls Science Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State is an incident too many. We insist that Buhari and security operatives should ensure that our girls are immediately rescued alive unharmed.

“All hands must be on deck; both the military, police, civil defence, local security and religious leaders should collaborate to stop insecurity in Nigeria. The Federal Government led by Buhari should find a lasting solution to social malady of insecurity before we are all consumed by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

“President Buhari should assist in speeding up the release of Pastor Bulus Yakuru from Boko Haram captivity since Christmas Eve in Borno State. Nigeria will be great again since a youth has been appointed chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. We congratulate him, commended President Buhari and demand that he appoints more youths to head government agencies.”