From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has assured that the abducted female students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Jangebe will soon be rescued and returned safely to the respective homes.

Matawalle gave the assurance on Sunday when he received a high powered federal government delegation led by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who were in the state to sympathize with the government and people of the state over the ugly incident.

The Ministers in the delegation includes the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, that of Women Affairs, Madam Pauline Tallen and the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajia Sadiya Umar Faruq.

The governor said the state government is working with repentant bandits to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted female students.

“We are using those who have subscribed to our peace accord and let the President be aware that this children In Sha Allah be rescued soon.

“We hope that by the time you land in Abuja, you will be called upon to come and witness the release of the children,” he said.

Matawalle urged the federal government to deploy more security personal to the state in view of the vast land mass of the state.

“The people of Zamfara state have mandated me as their governor to appeal yo Mr President to mobilize more securities to the prone areas because definitely there is shortage of security manpower in the state.

“Because of the huge land mass of the state and the different camps of the leaders of these banditry activities, we need more presence of security in such areas,” he said.

He also called for synergy between the country armed forces in the fight against banditry, insurgency and other crimes in the society as without synergy whatever the President want to achieve will not be possible.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Senator Sirika assures that President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to end students abductions and other forms of criminality in the country.

“This abduction of the female students in Jangebe will be the last as the federal government has reorganized the security architecture of the country to nib all the atrocities of these criminals,” he said.

He appealed for continued prayers and support of the citizens in the fight against banditry.