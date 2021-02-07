From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara chapter of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) has said that it is embarking on rigorous prayers to God to end banditry in the state, the north west region and the country.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the association in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Umar while speaking with newsmen in Gusau at the end of the association’s state executive council meeting on security.

“We are unanimous in supporting the steps taken by our governor in addressing the issues of armed banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes which had brought our state to a standstill in the past.

“This was particularly achieved following the peace and dialogue initiated by his excellency which led to unconditional surrender of large cache of arms and ammunition by repentant bandits who have also supported the government and security agents in either bringing new repentants or identifying recalcitrant ones so that they will be brought to book.

“We have since been supporting the Matawalle initiative and we will continue to do so until lasting peace is fully achieved in all parts of the state.

“At the moment, we have also concluded arrangements to mobilize religious leaders that will go and meet the remaining bandits in the bushes so that they can talk spiritual sense into them with a view to having all of them abandon their bad ways, more especially that the state government is willing to rehabilitate and support them into being good citizens,” he said.

The ALGON leader enjoined well meaning citizens in the state to always for an end to the security challenges facing the state in particular and the nation in general.