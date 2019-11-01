The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has accused the police of disrupting its meetings in some local government areas.

State chairman of the party, Lawal Liman, made the allegation in Gusau, yesterday.

“You know, we had local government stakeholders meetings of in 14 local government areas on Wednesday. It is unfortunate to receive reports that the police denied APC members and supporters their rights to the meeting,” said Liman.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, however said the stoppage of the meetings was as a result of the existing ban on political meetings, rallies and procession in the state by the police.

Shehu said as part of the measures to maintain peace and stability in the state, the police on September 24, had banned political meetings and rallies.

He said the decision of the police was not political, but in the interest of the safety of lives.