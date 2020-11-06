Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has disputed the claim by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the crisis rocking the Zamfara State chapter of the party had been resolved.

The committee had at the end of its meeting on Tuesday claimed that the crises in Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Zamfara, Ondo and Oyo states chapters of the party were resolved.

Marafa, a governorship aspirant of the party in the 2019 election, however, said the committee had not done anything since its inception to resolve the crisis in Zamfara State chapter.

He said the two factions of the party in Zamfara were still in exisence and operating parallel secretariats in Gusau, the state capital and across 14 local government areas.

“This ungodly claim by the committee would only worsen the crisis of the party in the state.With this statement, the committee has deflated the trust and confidence reposed in it, by misleading the public with the claim that it has resolved the crises in the states mentioned. The committee has lost its integrity and its members should therefore resign or be sacked. This is nothing but a wicked lie,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of his camp to fight for its rights and rights of Zamfara APC members.

“I pray that the committee is not on a mission to destroy the party completely.

“They have not done anything and have not contacted anybody; either by phone or letter, formally or informally.They are behaving as if Zamfara State does not exist and therefore doesn’t matter.”