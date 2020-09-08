Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Members of the faction of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state loyal to Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa have distance themselves from the purported suit challenging the party in the state.

Addressing journalists at the APC state secretariat in Gusau on Tuesday, representatives of the APC ward chairmen loyal to Marafa said their names were included in the purported suit without their knowledge and therefore denounce the action describing it as a deception.

Malam Shafi’i Musa, Chairman Yargaladima Ward in Anka local government area, said he is not aware of the suit only for him to be told that his name was included among the APC 147 ward chairmen challenging the party.

“Presently 74 ward chairmen and 9 local government chairmen and still counting are preparing to sue Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa and Alhaji Surajo Maikatako the faction chairman for using our names without our consent. We are APC members and would never be part of any act to destabilize the party,” he said.

He described the ongoing efforts by the national caretaker committee as a positive step to end all forms of crisis in the party.

Earlier, the chairman of the 7 man disciplinary committee set up by the national headquarters of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Ja’o said the committee will work assiduously to ensure unity of the party.

“It will be recalled that when our leader President Buhari set up the national caretaker committee, he enjoined all party members who have legal tussles to withdraw as a sign of reconciliation but some in Zamfara state refuse to do so,” he said.

Jao assured that despite the refusal of some members in the state to stop litigation, the committee will give all members fair hearing to ensure that the party becomes formidable in the state,” he said.