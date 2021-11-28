From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, has dismissed report that he has dumped the party with former governor Abdul’aziz Yari, describing such adventure as “wishful thinking of minions.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Social media platforms have been awash with the report that Yari and Marafa had joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) following the intervention of a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

However, reacting to the report, Marafa said: “We are senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from inception to date.

“This is the wishful thinking of the minions parading themselves as the new owners of APC today. As senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from the beginning to date, we won’t leave the project, the APC.

“We are not going to leave the complex in the hands of those who were labourers, masons, plumbers and carpenters in the design and construction days, no way! We are not going anywhere. Emir no de go transfer,” he quipped.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .