Fred Itua, Abuja

The war of words between the two factional leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Kabiru Marafa and Abdulaziz Yari, over the control of the structure of the party, may not end soon

Inna recent interview in Abuja, Yari who served as governor of the State until last year, told reporters that APC in Zamfara was intact and that Governor Mai Mala Buni who is the caretaker committee chairman of the party, should go home and sleep.

Yari, during the interview, also that reconciling with Marafa will do no good to the party as he’s a part and parcel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in Zamfara.

He further alleged that Marafa produced the Secretary to State Government and some commissioners under the PDP government in the state.

Reacting, Marafa said all was not well with the party VB in Zamfara State. He said the caretaker committee was already failing in reconciling various factions and aggrieved members.

“On whether Mai Mala should go to sleep or double his effort is left to him. All I know is that the committee is already failing and they are failing because they are listening to the likes of Yari who always speak from the two sides of their mouth.

“There are a few good people in the committee that mean well to the party and I advice them to wake up and do what they are asked to do and leave the politics of 2023. Nobody can bring the position of national chairman to the north now.

“The moves by some crooks within the Governors forum to hijack the party and install a serving governor and an expired one to succeed President Buhari will crash the way Yari’s selfish agenda crashed totally,” he said.

Responding to Yari, he said: “Well, I am equally not bothered by whether someone wants to reconcile with me or not. Politically speaking, I am comfortable and at peace with myself. I am still in the APC because I choose to, not because of fear of prosecution. I am part and parcel of the efforts that produced APC.

“The party did nothing to me, I did everything to it. All the political troubles I faced are traceable to my support for APC. Remember the 8th National Assembly leadership crisis? Remember how Yari scuttled the APC plan?

I was a senator of the Federal Republic when APC was formed, I contributed immensely to its success.

“I listened to Yari’s press briefing after his visit to the APC secretariat. He cowardly tried to say something like, he sent some people to the National Assembly, but the moment they were there, they forgot how they got in there.

“Let me put the record straight. In 2011 when Yari was desperate to become Governor, he came to my house in my village, the night PDP fraudulently denied me ticket in favour of the then incumbent senator. Yari begged me to accept their ticket (ANPP) which at that time meant nothing looking at the fact that the Federal, State and Local Govt were all under the firm control of the PDP. He didn’t bring the ticket to my house because he loved me.

“ANPP offered me the ticket because they where desperate to win the election. He pleaded with me to contest because he knew I had people behind me. They loved me and the people of Zamfara Central demonstrated their love for me by giving me 100,000 votes over and above the incumbent senator. The incumbent senator got 93,000 votes and I got 203,000 votes.

“Senator Yarima who came from the same zone with Yari won marginally with less than 7,000 votes, PDP’s Sahabi Ya’u won the other zone with a margin of about 10,000 votes. So, I brought the winning votes! The records are there and the situation is still the same. Its after he spent eight years as governor that he thought he was strong enough to uproot me but God taught him the lesson of his life.

“Do you think it is easy for a poor senator to challenge a sitting governor, Chairman Governors’ forum with unlimited resources from his state, Paris Club and all other clubs you can think of?”