From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, has dismissed the reports that he has dumped the party with former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, describing it as “a wishful thinking of minions”.

Social media have been awashed with the report that Yari and Marafa had joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the intervention of a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

However, reacting to the report, Marafa said: “We are senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from inception to date.

“This is the wishful thinking of the minions parading themselves as the new owners of APC today. As senior engineers and architects in the project team that designed, built and maintained APC from the beginning to date, we won’t leave the project, the APC.

“We are not going to leave the complex in the hands of those who were laborers, masons, plumbers and carpenters in the design and construction days, NO WAY!! We are not going anywhere. Emir no de go transfer,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, thousands of members of the party belonging to the camp of Senator Marafa, across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State, participated in this weekend’s congress.

The congress produced Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako as the state chairman.

Addressing the crowd after his emergence as the chairman, Maikatako, thanked the members of the party for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to work hard to take the party to greater heights.

“With the peaceful conduct of the exercise, we are on the right path of consolidating our hold in Zamfara State, North West and the entire country.

“While wishing you safe trips back to your respective homes, I assure you that I will not let you down in this journey to rescue our state,” he said.

He commended security agencies for the support given to them during the exercise.

Other members of the State Working Committee (SWC) include Dan Malam Mai Yadi (Vice Chairman), Nasiru Muhammad Gummi (Secretary), Auwalu Garba Alhazzai (Treasurer), Babangida and Abubakar Gusau (Legal Adviser).

Also elected are; Mamuda Gaba (Financial Secretary), Bello Bakyasuwa (Publicity Secretary), Kabiru Rabiu (Auditor), Lauwali Bello Viara (Youth Leader), Hussaini Dan Isha (Welfare Secretary), Nafisa Ahmad (Women Leader) and Abubakar Usman Gora (Organising Secretary).

