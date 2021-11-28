From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The All Progressive People Congress (APC) in Zamfara state has conducted its congress with candidates emerged on consensus.

The party also affirmed the State Governor, Bello Muhammad Mutawalle as it’s new leader amidst power struggle with former governor, Abdullaziz Yari and Kabiru Marafa, a former senator.

The Congress elected Alhaji Tukur Danfulani along with Thirty-five others as the newly elected executive members of the party for a four-years term.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Chairman of the electoral committee, Hon Ibrahim Kabir Masari, described the congress as one of the best, peaceful and credible exercise.

He urged the new leadership in the state to close ranks and support the party unity. He changed them to always pray for the successful tenure of President Buhari and governor Bello Mutawalle in order to move the party ahead.

Also, Governor Mutawalle described the Congress as a divine intervention for unity, peace and cohesion among APC supporters and people of Zamfara state.

He commended the efforts of the national leadership toward ensuring the setting of a solid structure of the party in the state devoid of crisis and misunderstanding.

He also commended the committee for the smooth conduct of a credible congress starting from wards, local government and now at state levels.

The governor however advised newly elected leaders on the important aspect of reconcilations, peace and the needs for prudence and transparency among all members of the party in discharging their assignment.

He also assured them with all the needed support and cooperation towards achieving their target goals.

“We will work together with you in peace and understanding so as to move our great party into greatness, we must adhere to the rules and regulations governing the affairs of this great party in order to get much support ahead’ says Gov Mutawalle.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani promised to carry everyone along for the development and greatness of the party, and survival of democracy.

He assured that, they will be loyal to the governor as leader of the party and support his zeal in providing essential service and development of the people of Zamfara state.

