Fred Itua, Abuja

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, for alleged anti-party activities.

Also expelled were the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Ibrahim Wakkala; and member representing Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji.

In a statement by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Shehu Isah, on behalf of the state chairman, yesterday, the decision to expel the three politicians was reached at a meeting of the State Executive Committee in Gusau, the state capital, on Sunday.

He cited the provision of Article 21 (A) ii and (D) v of the party’s constitution.

“Consequently, a resolution was passed expelling all of them from the All Progressives Congress.”

He highlighted the provision of the section of the party’s constitution to recommend that any member of the party who files an action in court against the party or any of its officials without first exhausting the avenues for redress stands expelled.

“We, therefore, by this notice informing the general public that from the date of the said resolution, the aforementioned members cease to be members of the APC and consequently are disentitled from enjoying rights, privileges and benefits from the party,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the state chapter has communicated the decision to the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in Abuja.

A June 3 letter, entitled: “Notice of expulsion from party” was submitted to Oshiomhole, in Abuja, yesterday.

On his part, senator Marafa dismissed his suspension describing it as a joke.

He said since there was no legitimate APC leadership of APC in the state, his suspension was null and void.

The Zamfara Central lawmaker, who chairs the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), said if there was any faction of APC to be recognised, it should be his faction.

“I am not a local politician. If I must be suspended, it has to be by the national body of the party.

“Besides, APC has no valid chapter in the state. So, those saying that I have been suspended are joking.

“I didn’t cause what happened to APC.

“We didn’t take APC to court.

“Former governor Abdulazeez Yari rushed to court to compel APC and INEC to accept their list. So, how did I contribute to the misfortunes of APC in in my state?

“Nigerians forget things easily. They should remember what happened that led to the electoral loss of APC.

“For the record, I am yet to be briefed or informed yet.”

In a counter move, Yari has also been expelled from the Kabiru Marafa-led APC, for allegedly scuttling the party’s chances in the state.

The action was a retaliation, following yesterday’s expulsion of Marafa from the Yari-led APC faction in the state.

Also expelled by Marafa l’s faction was the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Lawali Shuaibu for allegedly conniving with Yari to sabotage the National Working Committee of the party during the botched primary elections of the state.