The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Sen. Hope Uzodinma, APC’s candidate in the Imo Governorship contest, over his victory at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A statement signed by the chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, described the judgement as a victory not only to APC and the people of Imo, but to all Nigerians.

“With the victory of Uzodinma, people of Imo will now enjoy progressives leadership,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Supreme Court on Tuesday sacked Gov Emeka Ihedioha and ordered INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to Uzodinma, after declaring that he scored the highest number of lawful votes in the March 9 governorship poll. (NAN)

