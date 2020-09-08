Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former governor of Zamfara State Abdulraziz Yari, has expressed readiness to reconcile with all aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) particularly those in Zamfara State.

Before the 2019 general elections, the party was engulfed in crisis as two factions emerged. One was loyal to him and the other loyal to Senator Kabir Marafa.

The fracas led to the nullification of the primary election conducted by Yari’s faction by an Appeal Court as against the previous ruling by State High Court.

But, Yari, who addressed newsmen yesterday in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, noted that inasmuch as the other faction would be open to peace, he would not hesitate to offer the olive branch.

He said: “We are ready to reconcile with everyone. But if everyone is ready for reconciliation we will know what is there because we are doing this game since 1999 and by God’s grace we have been seeing the feature of party come 2023.

“We are supporting the Acting Chairman for any reconciliation, ranging from Zamafara State to anywhere. We want our party to deliver.”

The former Chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), further pledged to reclaim Zamfara State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), because, to him, the state belong to APC.

“I am going slow but steady and we are doing all of this. We have done it before and it is a trust since 1999 that is what is reposed on us. We make 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 100% APC,” he added.

He confidence in the leadership of the Mala Buni-led committee and maintained that committee should be allowed to reconcile enranged memebers.

He said: “What I see now is different from what I saw in the past and I heard when the Taraba delegation left and they came for reconciliation and development of the party in Taraba State.

“So, it is interesting. We not in a hurry to say make this or make that but we are in hurry to have an intact party that cannot be beaten come 2023.”