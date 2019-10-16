The Forum of Local Government Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has sacked its Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Gamagiwa.

The spokesperson of the forum and Gusau local government APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Tijjanni announced the sacking at a press conference in Gusau on Wednesday.

Gamagiwa is the Chairman APC Maradun local government area of the state.

Tijjani said that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the forum.

“All of us agreed to remove Alhaji Aminu Gamagiwa as chairman of this forum because we are not satisfied with his leadership style”, he said.

According to him, the forum unanimously agreed to appoint Alhaji Tapa Nasarawa, the APC Chairman of Bukkuyum local government as its new chairman.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gamagiwa’s removal may have connection with his recent participation in some activities of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. (NAN)