Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Kabiru Marafa (APC, Zamfara Central), has hailed the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja, last weekend, which upheld the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s rejection of Zamfara APC candidates.

INEC had rejected the list of candidates submitted by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, last year, over the party’s failure to conduct primaries and through consensus.

Marafa, in a swift reaction to the court judgment by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, said it has ended the political dynasty which brought in Governor Abdulaziz Yari and that he would challenge the ruling of a Zamfara State High Court.

The lawmaker affirmed that the primaries were conducted by the Yari-led APC faction in the state.

The court had held that INEC acted within its powers by refusing to accept list of candidates from a faction of the APC in Zamfara state.

Justice Ojukwu said it was not the fault of INEC that the APC failed to conduct valid primaries within the period scheduled by the electoral body.

Ojukwu said INEC’s action was intended to curb impunity among political parties and politicians; ensure that rule of law is adhered to. The judgment was sequel to a suit filed in the name of APC by some individuals who said they emerged from a consensus arrangement adopted by the party in Zamfara.