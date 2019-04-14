Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The lingering legal dispute rocking the Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the conduct of its primaries has shifted to the Supreme Court.

Already, the apex court has received the records of appeal in the appeal lodged by the governor-elect of Zamfara state, Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu and 37 others challenging the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division.

The Sokoto division of the appellate court had about three weeks ago ruled that there was irregularities in the conduct of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had riding on this judgment refused to issue Certificate of return to the governor-elect, Idris and other members of the state House of Assembly.

Daily Sun confirm from the Registry of the Supreme Court that ‎no date has been fixed for the hearing of the appeal.

An official at the Registry of the apex court said parties in the suit are expected to file, serve and exchange briefs before a date can be fixed for the hearing of the matter.

However, because of the urgency of the matter, the source revealed that the court may likely to abridge the stipulated time frame.

”The Supreme Court may abridge the time for parties to file and serve their processes because of the urgency of matter,” the source said.

Last week, the governor-elect, write to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, drawing its attention to the notice of appeal filed at the Supreme Court.

In a letter dated 2nd April, Alhaji Idris, had through his counsel, Mahmud Magaji, SAN, said that the purported judgement of the court of appeal, has no any positive or direct order.

He argued that assuming there is even a court order arising from the said judgement, they still have 21 days within which to appeal, thus, putting into abeyance the said judgement until after the laps of the said 21days.

He maintained that in the case at hand, the party (APC Zamfara) still have 21days existing side by side with their constitutional right of appeal.