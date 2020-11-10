Zamfara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Senator Kabiru Marafa as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mole in the APC, appealing to the national leadership to uphold the suspension clamped on him in 2019.

State APC chairman, Lawal Liman, stated this, yesterday, in reaction to a recent ultimatum by Marafa to the National Caretaker Committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni to convoke a convention or resign.

Liman said Marafa lacked the power to issue such an ultimatum as he was still under suspension.

“As far as we are concerned in Zamfara, Senator Marafa remains suspended because we suspended him in 2019 in accordance with the party’s constitution and our decision have been forward to APC National Headquarters, Abuja. We are calling on the national caretaker committee of the party to ratify his suspension. Therefore, members of the public should not regard him as a member of the APC.

“We don’t consider Marafa as our member, because he is used by the opposition PDP to disrupt peace and stability in the party. Disobeying the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) is enough reason to know that Marafa is not wishing the APC well. We condemn the statement; we distance ourself from any call against the national leadership of the party,” Liman said.

He said the Zamfara State APC was solidly behind the national leadership of the party.

“We commend the Mai Mala Buni-led committee for repositioning the party,” he said.