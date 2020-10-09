Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has raised alarm over alleged plot by some persons to sabotage the efforts of the Zamfara State government to key into the diversification of the country’s economy.

APP National Chairman, Ugochinyere Ikenga, in a statement, on Thursday, said some prominent citizens of Zamfara are allegedly frustrating efforts by the Governor Bello Mattawalle led administration to flush out illegal gold miners and sanitise gold mining operations in the state for the benefit of the country.

Ikenga noted that prior to the emergence of the current administration in Zamfara, illegal mining operation had thrived in the state, to the detriment of the country.

Consequently, the APP chairman stated that the current effort to regulate mining operation in Zamfara, as part of federal government policy on economic diversification, has not gone down well with those, who hitherto benefited from illegal mining.

He described recent criticism against the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to artisanal miners and gold purchase initiative as misguided.

According to him, “the governor’s efforts towards organising mining activities in the state with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari is a step in the right direction and one that deserves commendations of right thinking members of the society. The idea, as we understand it, is meant to build alternative source of revenue for the country, away from oil.

“We also state that the attacks on the efforts of the governor are unwarranted because mining licences and rights are issued by the Federal Government and not the state.

“For the benefit of the doubt, Zamfara State is engaging in mining activities with the approval of Federal Government and relevant agencies and did not usurp the powers of the Federal government.

“We therefore call on all stakeholders to, support and commend the governor in his bold move to harness the resources into national treasury. ”