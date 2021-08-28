The Nigerian Army and the Police in Zamfara have begun collaborating in the fight against banditry and restoring security in the state, the GOC, 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Uwem Bassey has said.

Bassey, also the Force Commander, Operation Hadarin Daji, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Zamfara Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkana, according to a statement issued in Gusau, on Saturday, by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu.

Shehu said that the GOC, who was accompanied by the Brigade Commander, 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Gusau, and other Principal Officers of the Division, were warmly received by the Commissioner of police and members of his management team.

“During the visit, the Commissioner of Police and the GOC discussed extensively on the lingering security challenges bedeviling the state and the need to improve the existing inter-agency synergy and collaboration with a view to restoring lasting peace and security in the state.

“The GOC further commended the untiring efforts of the Police in the ongoing operation against the recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements and called for improved synergy”, Shehu said.

In his response, CP Ayuba Elkana appreciated the GOC for the visit and promised to sustain the existing inter-agency, collaboration, so that all hands could be on deck to check the activities of criminal elements, to enable members of the public sleep with their two eyes closed. (NAN)