Hassan Nasiha has been nominated as the new deputy governor of Zamfara State.

This follows the impeachment of Mahdi Gusau, yesterday, by the lawmakers.

Speaker Nasiru Mua’zu, at plenary, read a letter from Governor Bello Matawalle nominating Hassan, representing Zamfara Central senatorial district, as deputy governor.

Gusau was impeached after the House received the report of a committee set up by the Chief Judge, Kulu Aliyu, to probe allegations levelled against the deputy governor.

The seven-man panel was led by retired justice Halidu Soba and had submitted its report to the House of Assembly complex in Gusau, the state capital.

The panel commenced its sitting on Monday and ended the next day. But the embattled Gusau, who was the respondent, was absent.

Some of the allegations against him were a breach of the constitution, gross misconduct, financial fraud, and abuse of office.