The Zamfara State House of Assembly Friday passed the State Social Protection and Disability Bills.

The house, thereafter, called for the establishment of a State Disability Board.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Nasiru Biyabiki, the Director-General, Press Affairs and Public Relations in the assembly.

Biyabiki stated that the house passed the bills after receiving the report of the Committees on Women, Children and Social Welfare and Parliamentary Forum, which scrutinised the bills.

He added that the report was presented by the Chairmen of the two committees, Kabiru Magaji and Nasir Bello-Lawal.

“In their separate contributions, the lawmakers said the two bills, if passed into law, would complement government’s efforts in addressing the issues relating to disability and vulnerability.

“After the deliberations, the Speaker, Nasiru Magarya, directed the Clerk of the house to read the two bills for the Third time,” the statement added.

It also stated that clean copies of the bills would be transmitted to Gov. Bello Matawalle for his assent.

It noted that the speaker thanked the committees for going through the rigorous process leading to the passage of the bills.

“We also appreciate the kind support from our partners, Save the Children International, and all the stakeholders, who participated in the process.

“We are ready to continue to partner with all development partners for the development of the state,” the speaker reportedly said.

Meanwhile, the statement added that the speaker, who doubled as the Chairman Selection Committee, announced changes in the leadership of two committees.

According to the statement, Ibrahim Tukur (APC, Bakura), who formerly chaired the Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, now chairs the Committee on Rural Development and Cooperatives.

Ibrahim Muhammad (APC, Bukkuyum North) will now oversee the Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

The statement also added that the house screened and confirmed four Special Adviser-nominees sent to it by the governor.

The list included Musa Ibrahim, Nafi’u Rabi’u, Mukhtar S-Kaura and Kamilu Kasuwar-Daji. (NAN)