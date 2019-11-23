Zamfara House of Assembly on Friday reaffirmed the suspension of Alhaji Sani Galadi, Chairman of Shinkafi Local Government Area, until it completes its investigation.

The Assembly had recently suspended Galadi for the period of three months over alleged diversion of N23 million meant for victims support fund.

Speaking at a press conference in Gusau on Friday, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Shamsuddeen Hassan (PDP, Talata-Mafara North), said Galadi remained suspended until the completion of investigation by the legislators.

“We heard that the suspended Alhaji Sani Galadi is still parading himself as chairman of Shinkafi local government.

“You know Galadi was suspended following the resolutions of the House on the petitions received by the House from Shinkafi Local Government Area.

“We received petitions from seven persons who are indigenes of Shinkafi Local Government Area against the chairman of the council”, he said.

Hassan said Galadi was suspended in line with the House standing order 8, rule 3 sub sections 1,2,3,4, 2012 as amended which empowers the house to receive petitions from individuals or group of people.

“I want to tell the public that Galadi remains suspended, therefore all the authorities and general public should take not. “The resolution of the House as regards to this matter still stands pending the completion of the investigation”, the lawmaker added.

He said that some lawmakers and the petitioners have been receiving threat messages from unknown persons over the matter.

“While carrying out the assignments, out of the seven petitioners we have only be able to trace four of them while the remaining three petitioners are no where to be found”, Hassan said.

The lawmakers said that because of the alleged threats received, the committee could not continue with the investigation.

“At committee level we cannot go to Shinkafi to conduct the assignment due to the alleged threats,’’ he said.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions, Yusuf Kanoma (PDP, Maru North), denied allegations by the state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that the suspension of Galadi was politically motivated.

Kanoma said Galadi’s suspension followed due process and was inline with provisions of the law.