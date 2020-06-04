Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara State House of Assembly on Thursday in its second extraordinary sitting held at the council’s chamber presided over by Speaker Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya unanimously resolved and recommend the immediate dissolution of 14 local government councils for security negligence and financial recklessness.

The House thereafter called on the state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to submit names to be rectified by the House to serve as sole administrators for the 14 local government councils.

The House also tasked the State Independent Electoral Commission (ZSIEC) to conduct fresh elections into the local government councils within the period of three months as contained in the section 81 subsection (1) a and b of the Zamfara State Local Government Law (2012 as amended).

A statement signed by House spokesman Mustapha Jafaru Kaura said the decisions followed the submission of the report of a 2018 annual audit and accounts of the 14 local government councils of the state to the Deputy Speaker, Musa Bawa Musa Yankuzo, who doubles as the Chairman. Public Accounts Committee.