Fred Itua, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Kabiru Garba Marafa, yesterday, revealed that the last eight years of banditry (2011 to date) in Zamfara State had conservatively led to the killing of over 11,000 male adults, leaving behind an estimated average of 22,000 widows and an estimated 44,000 orphans.

Marafa noted that in terms of casualty ratio and displacements, Zamfara State remains ahead of many states in the North East and North Central that are currently being given prominence by the mainstream media and the Federal Government in terms of recognition and assistance.

Marafa, in a statement, said the overwhelming support by his colleagues at both chambers showed that with unity of purpose and direction, the country can overcame its challenges.

He hailed his colleagues at the both chambers of the National Assembly for the provision of N10 billion in this year’s budget to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Zamfara State, occasioned by the nefarious activities of bandits.

Following a motion sponsored by Marafa, the National Assembly, while passing the 2019 budget made a provision of N10 billion for the creation of an intervention fund to cater for the humanitarian disaster in Zamfara State.

He said the N10 billion will help in resettling the IDPs and other persons affected by the activities of the armed banditry, to cater for their general well being, provision of shelter, water, basic education, basic health care (especially for the wounded, children and rape victims) and others.

With the provision of the N10 billion by the National Assembly, Marafa urged the Federal Government to set up an Adhoc Committee to be known as Presidential Initiatives on Zamfara State (PIZAMS), with a 10 year life span.

He called on the incoming National Assembly members from Zamfara State to maintain the tempo by ensuring that PIZAMS gets a sizable allocation in the remaining nine years ahead.

He thanked his colleagues in both Senate and House of Representatives in general and the leadership of Senate, House of Representatives and appropriations committees of the two chambers in particular for their wonderful support.

He pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to set up PIZAMS as soon as possible, as contained in the Senate resolution.