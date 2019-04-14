Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara state governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar has commended the military for the onslaught against banditry in the state.

Yari gave the commendation today when he received the Force Commander, Operation Sharan Daji (OPSD), Major General Hakeem Oladapo Otiki at the Government House, Gusau.

Yari said the ongoing operation against bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the state by the army and other security agencies is gradually restoring security in the state and therefore urged the military to keep up the tempo to rid the state of all criminal elements.