Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The ongoing peace and reconciliation initiative of the Zamfara State Government has reportedly led to the stoppage of arms buying by bandits in the state, says Police Commissioner Usman Nagogo.

Nagogo made the disclosure Tuesday while briefing reporters as he paraded five armed robbery suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Gusau.

He said that the bandits have so much trust in the process and are now becoming the eye and ear of government in the forest, and are already taking on anybody among their kinsmen who is not ready to tow the line of peace.

“The good news is that they have stopped buying weapons…” the Commissioner said. “So the influx of weapons in the state has stopped. All we need to do is to succeed in disarming the current ones in the state.”