Zamfara State Police Command, in collaboration with the state government, has secured the release of 11 more people hitherto abducted, from armed bandits, through government’s peace initiative.

The victims, who were held in captivity for more than two months, were unconditionally released to the Comissioners of Police, Usman Nagogo, at Gidan Dawa, near Kaura Namoda local government, yesterday.

Handing them over, Nagogo assured Governor Bello Matawalle that the police, being the lead agency in internal security, would continue to discharge its constitutional responsibility to ensure the state is rid of all criminal activities