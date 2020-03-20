Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara state government on Friday announced total ban on all forms of public gathering of people and the closure of schools to contain the spread of the deadly Corona virus to the state.

This was disclosed on Friday by the State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tinau Anka while addressing journalists at the state Government House, Gusau.

The commissioner said the measure was to curb and complement the Federal Government’s plan and also in pursuance of the resolutions adopted at the meeting of the governors of the North-West held in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said the state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle convened a meeting of the relevant stakeholders in the state to take appropriate measures to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

“Specifically, Zamfara State government has directed that all schools, both public and private, should be closed for a period of 30 days, beginning from Monday 23rd of March 2020. Similarly, all public gatherings are suspended until further notice,” he said.

He said traditional, religious and community leaders have been called upon to lend their support to these measures, which were taken in good faith to promote public safety.