From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai has assured of the determination of military authorities to provide needed recreational facilities to boost the morale of officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

General Buratai gave the assurance while commissioning the Gusau Command Guest House in Gusau built by the Nigerian Army to provide hospitality services and foster economic activities in Zamfara State.

The COAS, represented by the Chief of Projects and Programs(A), Major General Mohammed Aliyu, said enabling a conducive hospitality service has been identified as prerequisite for good performance.

He charged the officers and men of the Nigerian Army to continue to remain resolute in protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

‘This modern Command Guest House project was embarked upon to provide hospitality for the good people of Zamfara State and neighbouring states,’ he said.

The COAS urged the management to ensure that the facility is well managed to enable it to stand the test of time and serve the patronizers of the facility.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Nigerian Army Sokoto, Maj-Gen Aminu Bande, commended the COAS for the project.

General Bande added that the Command Guest House will be of immense benefit to the members of the Armed Forces and the good people of Zamfara.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, alongside the heads of military and security agencies in the state.