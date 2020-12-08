From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Former governor of Zamfara State and the leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, has disclosed that the APC might not participate in the Bakura State Constituency bye election rerun slated for Wednesday if security is not guaranteed.

Yari made the disclosure while briefing journalists after meeting of the APC stakeholders at his residence in Talata Mafara town, in Talata Mafara local government area.

Yari accused governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle and top government functionaries of Zamfara State of conniving with some security personnel to manipulate the bye election in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He accused the Senator representing Zamfara West, Lawal Hassan Daniya, a member of House of Representatives, Kabiru Amadu Maipalace and PDP State Chairman, Tukur Danfulani, of aiding and abetting thugs in multiple ballot box snatching.

Yari also accused commissioners of Finance, Rabiu Garba; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Yahaya Chado; and that of Agriculture, Dr. Yarkofoji, of ballot box snatching during the by-election which was declared inconclusive.

The former governor said if proper arrangements are not put in place by the security agencies that would ensure the safety of APC members and supporters, the party will not risk the lives of its members and supporters to participate in the conclusion of the election tomorrow.

“What happened on Saturday cannot be described as an election, but a sham.”