From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

A former National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has vowed to resist and challenge attempts by selfish politicians to cause havoc in Zamfara State.

Shinkafi made the promise today while briefing reporters at his residence in Gusau after attending a stakeholders’ meeting at the State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the Bakura State Constituency bye-election rerun slated for Wednesday.

He disclosed that 11 of the 14 political parties which participated in the Bakura bye-election are ready to participate in the Wednesday rerun except for APC and one other party.

The APGA stalwart called on authorities to investigate inflammatory statements made by Alhaji Sani Garba, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and loyalist of former Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar during the stakeholders meeting held at the INEC state headquarters Gusau.

‘Alhaji Sani Garba, better known as Sani General or Sani, during the stakeholders meeting categorically said the APC was not ready for the Wednesday Bakura bye-election rerun, threatening that if the election is not postponed the APC will hire thugs to disrupt the election.

‘I am calling on the Commissioner of Police to order an investigation of the APC stalwart in order not to have a breakdown in law and order during and after the Bakura rerun,’ he advised.

Shinkafi said as a patriotic citizen of Zamfara State who is concerned about both human and physical development of the State, he will always go to any length to challenge and resist moves and actions by selfish and ego seeking politicians or group of people to cause a crisis in the State.

Shinkafi, who was the APGA governorship candidate in Zamfara State during the 2019 general elections, berated former Governor Yari and his loyalists for crying foul where there is none.

‘The truth is Abdul’Aziz Yari and the APC are afraid of disgraceful defeat that is why they are trying to cause mayhem in the State through using political thugs and other criminals to foment crisis in the state,’ he alleged.

‘The claim by Yari that the APC never wanted a single stolen vote is the joker of the year. Yari has never for once won the election without rigging.

‘Yari should stop day-dreaming and face the reality. He has lost political relevance in Zamfara State. The earlier he realizes and accepts the bitter truth the better for him,’ he said.

He alleged that the APC brought in soldiers from Zuru in Kebbi state to intimidate civilians in Zamfara State because the party is the party at the centre.

‘I am calling on the military high command to investigate who ordered the release of soldiers from Zuru in Kebbi State for political election in Zamfara State,’ he said.

He also called on the INEC to ensure that it conducts free and fair rerun election and ensure that the Returning Officer would be fair in announcing the election results.

‘The Returning Officer for last Saturday’s bye-election, Professor Ibrahim Magawata’s, statement that if the cancelled votes were added to APC’s votes, the APC would win the election was very unfortunate and controversial.

‘Professor Magawata should tender a public apology to the 14 political parties that took part in the contest and write an undertaking that he would not be partial during the Wednesday, December 9, rerun in Bakura,’ he said.

On allegations that he has dumped the APGA for PDP, he said the peddlers of such misinformation are either hired, propagandists or mischief-makers.

‘I am and remain a staunch member of APGA, no vibration, no shaking, no retreat, no surrender.

‘As a citizen of Zamfara state, I am only contributing my quota for the development of Zamfara State, no more no less,’ he said.