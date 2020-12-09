From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur the winner of the Bakura State Constituency bye election rerun held today.

The Bakura Constituency Returning Officer, Professor Yahaya Tanko Baba of the Department of Political Sciences, Usman Danfodio University (UDUS) Sokoto said the PDP candidate scored

23,874 votes to edge out his closest rival, Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 16,546 votes.

It will be recalled that during the Saturday’s election which was declared inconclusive by INEC, the PDP got 18,645 votes while the APC got 16,464 votes while elections in 14 polling units with 11,429 voters were cancelled, which made INEC to fix today for the rerun to determine the winner.

The APC on Tuesday pull out of the rerun election over with it called intimidation and harassment of it members by security agencies at the polling units.

The PDP in its reaction to the pulling out of the APC described the action as a face saving act as the APC knows that it would be disgraced politically by the PDP.