From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state have lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) recent comment that the PDP have hired 1000 thugs to disrupt Saturday’s bye election for the State Assembly in Bakura local government area.

The PDP state Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Faruq Ahmad Gusau while addressing journalists at the PDP secretariat in Gusau described the comment by the APC as wolf cries to seek public and electorate sympathy having realised that it is going to loose the election woefully.

“Imagine the APC who is known for massive rigging and all sorts of election malpractice while in power in the state now shouting that we have hired thugs to win election.

“It is absurd and a sign of political weakness to engage in this kind of destructive propaganda just because they are afraid of loosing the election. We in the PDP believes that all Powers to Allah and He gives power to whoever He wants,” he said. .

The publicity secretary lamented the dirty politics being played by the APC in the state since loosing power to the PDP in 2019.

He said the Bello Mohammed Matawalle administration since inception have shown that the development of the state is its priority and will not engage in political rascality which is the hallmark of the APC in Zamfara state.

“When we the PDP were in opposition for several years in Zamfara state, we never for once engaged thugs to disrupt election, why would we do it now that Allah has given us the power,” he asked.

The PDP publicity secretary called on the PDP members and supporters in Bakura local government area to continue to remain law abiding and shun all kinds of acts that could lead to violence before, during and after the election.